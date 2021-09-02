Changes come to Eyewitness News’ subchannels

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There has been changes to WBRE 28 and WYOU 22 subchannels.

These changes involve Grit TV on WBRE 22.3 and Bounce TV 22.3 on WYOU.

As of Wednesday, Grit TV has been changed to Rewind TV. Rewind airs sitcoms from the 80s and 90s, such as The Drew Carey Show, Murphy Brown, and Who’s the Boss?

The change to Grit TV was because WBRE’s contract with Scripps, which owned Grit, expired. Scripps is a media company that operates 60 stations in 41 markets.

Their national networks include Court TV and Newsy. Their entertainment brands include ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery.

Ion Channel WQPX-TV 64.4 picked up Grit and while WBRE had cable retransmission deals in place for Grit, Ion doesn’t have as many systems carrying the channel.

Viewers who were getting Grit on cable will need an antenna or to contact their cable company.

The other change regards Bounce TV on WYOU 22.3. Bounce TV is now Twist TV, which is owned by Tegna.

If you have any questions, you can contact WQPX at 570-344-6400.