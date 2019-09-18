Chance of a lifetime for Downton Abbey fans this fall

(WBRE/WYOU) — Living a life of luxury might not be your every day, but it can be reality for one night.

You can be the lord or lady complete with a butler to cater to your every whim. To honor the release of the Downton Abbey movie, Highclere Castle is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on November 26.

For one night only, two guests will be given the royal treatment. A night in a private room in the castle, dinner in the state dining room and a private tour of the grounds.

While the price is actually affordable, under $200, you will have to be quick to secure the reservation once it opens on October 1.