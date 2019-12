(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Christmas, but the sales don’t end.

You should be able to find bargains on everything, from clothes to toys in the days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Experts say last year, clothing was significantly marked down. Also watch for bargains on electronics. Video games and exercise equipment also tend to go on sale right after Christmas.

Starting December 26th, you’re likely to see sales for 80 percent off on a wide range of holiday items.