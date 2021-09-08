Chance Aluminum Corporation to open its first PA manufacturing operation in Williamsport

This will create 100 new jobs

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was some welcome economic news for central Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Governor Wolf announced the Chance Aluminum Corporation will open its first Pennsylvania manufacturing operation in Williamsport, creating 100 new jobs.

Wolf said the company brings new life to a shuttered factory, and new, good-paying jobs to the region. Chance Aluminum recently purchased the closed JW Aluminum facility in Williamsport, and will use the site to make aluminum foil and other common alloy coils.