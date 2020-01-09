Chamber music concert to be held at Penn State Wilkes-Barre

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society wants to keep their style alive in our area. They have an upcoming concert in Lehman Township.

The sweet sound of chamber music fills the halls of the Hayfield House early Wednesday morning. The Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society wants to keep this musical styling in our area for all to hear.

“It’s a joy to play. We get to play with people from all over the world, friends, colleagues. It’s something we’ve all grown up playing as musicians and we just love chamber music so we wanted to share that with the audience around here,” executive director and co-founder of the society, John Vaida, said.

Chamber music is a special styling meant to be played in unique setting such as the Hayfield House at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

“Music is all about communication. The more intimate the setting, the more you connect with the audience and the musicians connect with each other,” society co-founder and chief of operations, Amy Vaida said.

Many of the musicians have been playing their instruments from a young age, perfecting their sound.

“There is a certain energy with chamber music that can’t be recreated with other categories of music and it’s just kind of exhilarating,” Amy said.

Their concert on Friday will even feature a special piece composed by a faculty member of Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

“Jonathan Pineno originally wrote this piece years ago but he re-worked it for this concert and so we’re happy to be presenting the world premier of his piece as well as another American composer that we’ll be featuring,” John said.

It’s an experience unlike any other. The concert will be Friday, January 10th at the Hayfield House on Penn State Wilkes-Barre campus at 7 p.m.