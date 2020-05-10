Challenging times for moms on coronavirus frontlines

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Mother’s Day is unlike any other for a frontline worker at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Emergency Medicine Physician Mary Gallo, MD became a new mom last November when she and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world.

She said, “It’s been a challenge balancing patient care especially during this pandemic and going home and being a mom.”

Despite those challenges, Dr. Gallo said “I’m grateful to take care of patients and I’m very grateful to have my son at the same time.”

