Chalk it up to having a good time in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you happened to be in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon, there’s a good chance you stumbled upon a sea of color. Some talented artists took their skills to the streets.

Drawing, imagining and having fun. This is exactly what went on Saturday afternoon on Broad Street in Hazleton for the fifth annual Peace Love Chalk event.

“My favorite part is to watch the magic happen because they all start with these blank pieces of paper and you don’t know when you see someone what they’re able to produce,” Ali McKittrick, executive director of the Hazleton Art League, said.

Nearly 40 participants, from 12 years old and up, took part in the chalk competition. They were tasked with using pastel chalks to build up their own creations and try to win some prizes. Some newcomers made their way into the competition.

“I wanted to do it for a couple years now, but this is the first year I’m doing it,” John Skuza of Hazleton said.

While others made their reappearance.

“I’m excited to participate again. I’ve been here the last two years,” Lindsey Bower of Conyngham said.

Bower spent her Saturday creating a colorful lobster. Yet she tells Eyewitness News it’s actually everyone else’s creations that keeps her coming back each year.

“It brings the community together, unites us, celebrates our differences to make a stronger community together and artwork is the best way to bring it all together,” Bower said.

This is also the first time the Hazleton Art League collaborated their Peace Love Chalk event with Hazleton’s FunFest.

“I’m so glad it’s a part of FunFest this year because it will draw a bigger crowd,” Bower said.

Artists say it’s the perfect opportunity to create a buzz of color and excitement in the area.

“It gets people involved. It gets people to meet people. It’s just good for the community. Just good vibes,” Skuza said.

Each artist’s final creation will be on display in a gallery at the Hazleton Art League throughout the month of September.