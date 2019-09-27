Centralia: ‘The Real Disaster is Above Ground’

CENTRALIA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Centralia has had a history of ups and downs, once during the 1920s and another in the 1950s.

It wasn’t until the fire in 1962 that forever changed the way people lived in this now ‘ghost town’. Today, with grass-covered sidewalks and empty streets, the once-known community no longer exists.

Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Stephen Couch, a Penn State Schuylkill Professor of Sociology, who has researched this town since 1981.

“We went into Centralia expecting to find the similar kind of positive community response… in fact, we found just the opposite,” said Dr. Couch.

He stated instead of neighbors helping each other, they would often go after one another, which caused a social conflict that sparked the interest for Couch’s research.

Dr. Couch told Eyewitness News that the fire is still burning, and will for a long time.

“The fire could burn up to 200 years still,” he added.

For anyone wanting to visit Centralia, you might even see evidence of this ongoing disaster during the colder months. Steam and smoke will occasionally rise from the ground and rocks where the nearby fire is still actively going.

Dr. Couch is the co-author of “The Real Disaster is Above Ground: A Mine Fire and Social Conflict”.