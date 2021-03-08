Central Pennsylvania woman becomes NASA flight director

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday was International Women’s Day.

And a central Pennsylvania native reached her dream to shoot for the stars. Chloe Mehring recently became a flight director for NASA.

She grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Bloomsburg, where Mehring discovered a love for space in grade school. She later went on to pursue aerospace engineering at Penn State, immediately heading to NASA after her 2008 graduation.

13 years later, she’s holding a position that only 100 others have in NASA’s history, thanks to her encouraging peers.

“Find your support system, you know, find people who are in those same shoes, continue to encourage each other, and then pick up others along the way and then pick up others along the way and let them know about the journey you’ve taken so far,” Mehring said.

Mehring says she appreciates NASA because they respect you for the work you do, not who you are or where you come from.