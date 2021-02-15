Central PA to be first to get hit by storm

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In downtown Mifflinburg the precipitation has yet to really pick up as of 6:00 p.m.

There’s been a freezing drizzle that’s increased ever so slightly since Eyewitness News arrived here just after 5:00 p.m., but on the roads heading down from Williamsport, no major​ impacts have been felt just yet.

Route 15 was slick in spots and visibility wasn’t great on that drive but as Josh Hodell mentioned, obviously the worst of that rain, snow and ice expected later Monday evening and overnight.

And of course, we’ll be tracking those developments and all the impacts of this winter storm throughout the evening here on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos