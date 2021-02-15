Central PA to be first to get hit by storm

MIFFLINBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In downtown Mifflinburg the precipitation has yet to really pick up as of 6:00 p.m.

There’s been a freezing drizzle that’s increased ever so slightly since Eyewitness News arrived here just after 5:00 p.m., but on the roads heading down from Williamsport, no major​ impacts have been felt just yet.

Route 15 was slick in spots and visibility wasn’t great on that drive but as Josh Hodell mentioned, obviously the worst of that rain, snow and ice expected later Monday evening and overnight.

And of course, we’ll be tracking those developments and all the impacts of this winter storm throughout the evening here on Eyewitness News.