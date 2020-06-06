Central Columbia High School hosts graduation with a twist

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many milestones are seeing changes this year, but one local high school is trying to keep as much tradition as possible.

Central Columbia High School held its graduation Saturday with a slight twist. During the live streamed event, students were assigned to eight different groups. They lined up in their caps and gowns outside the high school with each group arriving at its designated time over a span of nearly seven hours.

The ceremony featured speeches including ones from the 2020 class president and the school superintendent. About 130 students graduated during the ceremony in Columbia County.