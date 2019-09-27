Cell Phone Lot added to Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport

(WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport is adding a new parking lot and it’s free.

It’s called the Cell Phone Lot. Many airports across the country are adding these. It’s a place for people who are picking up passengers to wait for up to half an hour.

Once their passenger calls them, the driver can pick them up at the terminal. The lot is there to help clear the congestion near the terminal entrance.

“It’s also a security issue. TSA requires us to clear out, clear the cars out front of the terminal building as quickly as possibly as we can. With the cell phone lot that’s going to dissipate some of the cars that are in front of the terminal,” executive director Carl Beardsley, Jr. said.

The Cell Phone Lot was announced back in May as the airport looks to improve customer experience. At the same time, they received a two and a half million dollar federal grant to complete some maintenance work.