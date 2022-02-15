Celebration Mass held for Bishop-elect Father Walsh in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Reverend Jeffery Walsh from Scranton was recently appointed Bishop-elect for Gaylord, Michigan by the Pope.

As his last weeks in the Diocese draw to a close, a celebration Mass was held to send him off. As many people will attest, Bishop-elect Walsh is one of the best.

“I think one of the first things I noticed about him was his gentle manner. He has a very gentle way of dealing with people which is really very nice,” Our Lady of Mount Carmel Pastoral Associate Sister Jane Connolly said.

In December he was appointed Bishop of the Gaylord, Michigan church.

“You could tell Father Walsh anything about anything. There’s no judgement. He is who he is. He’s one of the most humble people I have ever met,” Immaculate Conception Church coworker Vera Radice said.

He is bringing his devotion to the community he had in Scranton Diocese along his spiritual journey to Michigan.

“The ministry that God has allowed me to be a part of, I’m taking that all with me to this new assignment. I just feel very blessed,” Father Walsh said.

He says he was overwhelmed with the love and support he felt during the entire day.

“The familiar faces, the opportunities I had to be with them for sacramental moments or times of happy occasions or sad occasions. But that’s the life of a Diocesan priest is being right there in the midst of it all,” Father Walsh said.

Though moving from his hometown, he believes there’s something to learn from that.

“I grew up in the Weston Fields section just about a mile from here. I always considered myself a Weston Fields boy. But I’m just grateful for new opportunities and a venture of faith, and you just never know what God is gonna call you to,” Father Walsh said.

Bishop-elect Walsh will begin his new appointment in Gaylord on March 4th. We wish him the best.