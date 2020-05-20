Celebrating World Bee Day

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bees are such important insects they have a whole day dedicated to them.

Wednesday was World Bee Day, which is set aside to raise awareness of bees and other pollinators vital to human life.

“World Bee Day was established by the UN just to keep awareness of our pollinators. 90 percent of plants on the planet require a pollinator to germinate start their life cycle all over again,” Casie Berkhouse, educator and beekeeper at Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, said.

Bees are critical to humans. Pollinating plants to keep the environment thriving and keeping us all alive.

“Most of the food we eat requires a bee pollinator so that could be going into a flower and sucking out nectar,” Berkhouse said.

When bees are done pollinating, they create honey. Eating local honey can help allergy sufferers.

“Taking pollen and nectar and components from local flowers back to where the honey is stored in the bee nest then humans harvest it and eat it and it’s said to help us acclimate to our local environment,” Berkhouse said.

To help bees overcome the threats they face, experts say don’t mow your lawn as frequently. Let your grass grow longer and allow flowers to grow in your fields.

“I always try to encourage people to let their grass and dandelions and violets that you can see all over our yard here today. Let them pop up longer. Give the bees a greater chance of taking that nectar and collecting that pollen for their own uses back in their nest,” Berkhouse said.

Other flowers that are good for bees are lilac and bergamot.