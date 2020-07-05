Celebrating the 4th with community, a cause

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Now there’s not too many things more American, on July 4th of all days, than barbecue and cornhole.

The tents, signage and bean bags all out in full swing as a local pub gives back.

On top of celebrating Independence Day, The Forge held a cornhole tournament with money going to the local women’s shelter.

“This is amazing because we had to cancel a lot of our events. This means the world to us,” said Samantha Skoblink, Marketing Development Coordinator, Beyond Violence Inc.

More music, food and social distancing than you can shake a declaration at.

And of course it wouldn’t be a proper 4th without fireworks, but this year means a bit more.

“The community fireworks in Berwick have been a long-standing tradition. We have a lot of council members here as well as the borough manager. They’re all here to support beyond violence,” said Mike Monico Jr., Owner, The Forge Pub & Eatery.

You may remember, we talked to the forge in mid-March as they were getting ready to close everything but takeout food at the onset of coronavirus quarantine.

Not only have they survived, they’re proud of the steps taken to keep customers safe and give back.

“We want everybody to go home safe. We want everybody to come down and get a good meal, celebrate independence day and have a good time tonight,” said Monico Jr.

The community also eyeing a safe return Saturday night, but more eager to come together more frequently.

“That’s one thing I love about Berwick. We always support each other,” said Skoblink.

As fireworks signify bombs bursting in air for independence, it’s nice to know communities like this can depend on each other.

Berwick is just one of a number of fireworks displays that lit up the night sky. But helping causes in the community made the borough’s just bit brighter.