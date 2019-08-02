Celebrating the 40th Annual Montrose Blueberry Festival

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Blueberry muffins, blueberry pie, and even blueberry ice cream are at the Montrose Blueberry Festival Friday and Saturday. These blue treats are helping the historical society and library expand.

“Since the new library opened, the historical society has now taken over the whole building,” Cindy Reynolds of the Montrose Blueberry Festival said.

The festival started very small and has grown to take up the whole green in Montrose.

“When the festival started, we were selling books out of the basement of the historical society,” Beth Vaccaro of the Montrose Blueberry Festival said. “This year, we’re hoping to get up to about $17,000. We’re selling more than 1,400 boxes of books.”

98-year-old Harold Gray has helped out by picking nearly 1,000 pounds of blueberries over the years.

“I knew it was a great project for the library and the historical society, so what can I do? I can pick berries,” Gray said.

You might think the biggest money raiser for the blueberry festival is all of the blueberry treats, but it’s actually their unique quilt raffle.

“Every block is different in this quilt,” Stitch and Time Master Quilter Glenda Ely said.

People across Susquehanna County come together for two days of the year to help support the small historic community.

The Blueberry Festival is open until 4 pm this afternoon.

You can catch the Blueberry Festival again tomorrow starting at 8 am with a pancake breakfast on the green in Montrose.