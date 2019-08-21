Celebrating Susquehanna County at the Harford Fair

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Harford Fair in Susquehanna County has been a part of the community for more than a century, tracing its roots back to 1858, and featuring all kinds of family-friendly attractions.

“We have exhibits, we’ve got everything from wreaths to legos, to portraits, to oil paintings, vegetables. We’ve got a little bit of everything,” Heather Winn, Harford Fair Director said.

Once you’ve seen all 7,000 exhibits, you’ll probably have worked up an appetite and want to grab some of the many fair foods the Harford Fair has to offer.

“Lots of food, so please come hungry,” Winn said. “Because we will feed you, and feed you, and feed you more while you’re here.”

One of the most popular events, the Pig Races at Hogway Speedway.

“It’s about a 20-minute show. We race five different races, from pigs, to goats, to ducks, to pot-belly pigs,” Brent Cook, Owner and Swine Master at Hogway Speedway said. “Once they come boating out of the starting shoot race around the circle track, when they get to the finish line, on the silver platter. Yeah, it’s cheese doodles waiting for them.”

In your travels around the fairgrounds, you man run into the Fair Queen. Her responsibilities include representing local farms and agriculture.

“It has nothing to do with a beauty pageant,” Heidi Cross, 2019 Harford Fair Queen said. “It’s a lot more about representing the county and the fair and what we have to offer the community.”

For a lot of kids in the area, the Harford Fair is the last hoorah before heading back to school.

“This is absolutely – if you have to go out, if your summer has to end – and it has to end – this is the best way to do it,” Heather Winn said.

The Harford Fair runs through Saturday the 24th. It opens at 8:00 am every morning.