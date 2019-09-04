Celebrating Protected Lands in the Poconos

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Officials are celebrating thousands of acres of protected land in the Poconos.

On Tuesday, Federal, State, Local and Private Partners gathered at Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge.

They’re celebrating the conservation of over four thousand acres of land over the last few years in Monroe and Northampton counties.

The group toured the wildlife refuge that sits on a former golf course. It’s now open to the public for hiking, fishing and protects the land from any development.

Other spots nearby that were acquired from Pennsylvania-American Water Company also help protect land by the Appalachian national scenic trail.

“It’s so rewarding to see such a great group of individuals, organizations, all levels of government come together to help move a project like this across the finish line,” said Kyle Shenk, Pa Director, The Conservation Fund

”It’s really a model example of when we can bring partners together. We are all committed to seeing this area conserved. The valley is really a treasure! Said Sharon Marino, Acting Chief, Wildlife Refuge North Atlantic Region

The over 4,000 acres was purchased for about $12,000,000 through public and private funding.