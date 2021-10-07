Celebrating Juvenile Justice Week in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Here in Pennsylvania, we’re celebrating what’s called Juvenile Justice Week, where municipalities around the state shed light on their role with the juvenile justice system.

Juvenile Justice Week is all about raising awareness and recognizing juvenile probation officers for their hard work in the community.

Earlier this week, the judges of Lycoming County had a ceremony to thank their juvenile probation office and read a proclamation from Governor Tom Wolf. The officers have several duties, including helping with programs of supervision, care and rehabilitation.

They work to defend youth offenders and victims of crimes. Lycoming County’s Chief of Juvenile Probation officer says the officers don’t always get the appreciation they deserve, which is why this week is so important.

“They devote so much time and are so sincere to their work and a lot of times they don’t get recognized for it. At times it can be a thankless job but this department really powers through it, does their very best and they do it every single day,” Chief of Juvenile Probation officer David Goodwin said.

Goodwin says he knows firsthand how difficult this job can be and couldn’t be prouder of all of their juvenile probation officers.