Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at East Stroudsburg University

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

In this story, Eyewitness News focuses on a local university that is committed to creating a welcoming environment for everyone and where culture and diversity is celebrated everyday.

The Multicultural House at East Stroudsburg University serves as a communal space for students to come together and celebrate diversity. It’s home to the Center for Multicultural Affairs and Inclusive Education, where students of all cultural backgrounds can find support and enrichment.

“The center really offers a lot of resources, not only to our students of color but to our students in general so they can be culturally responsible, culturally aware and ready for them once they get into the real world as professionals,” Center for Multicultural Affairs & Inclusive Education director Lyesha Fleming said.

Special programming is available to all East Stroudsburg Warriors. Those programs help nurture diversity education and cultural awareness.

“We do a lot of educational pieces on campus to ensure that we’re teaching about diversity, equity and inclusion,” Fleming said.

Fleming says this is a year-long effort on campus and in the community.

“We like to have a 365-model. So, we’re not just celebrating culture and diversity one specific month of the year. But currently we are celebrating Latinx Heritage Month, which is also celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month, where ESU has worked with a lot of our Latinx organizations as well as leaders to get the flags on Main Street that have been seen by many,” Fleming said.

David Martinez Saenz transferred to East Stroudsburg University this year. He says the diversity of the student body at ESU is an asset.

“Everyone just has something completely different to offer to the campus and I’m just glad that as a Hispanic student, you know, I’m able to represent some of that,” Saenz said.

It’s all about empowering students to help build a platform for lifelong learning in a global society.

“It ends up becoming a by-product of our academic excellence, our music excellence, our cultural excellence, food whatever the case may be. You put all of it together and you just get something great at the end of the day,” Saenz said.

We will have a special program celebrating local Hispanic heritage October 7th at 7:30 p.m. on WYOU. You can also see it at 9:30 a.m. on on Saturday, October 9th on WBRE.