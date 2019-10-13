Celebrating Hispanic heritage at a gala

(WBRE/WYOU) — Hispanic heritage was being celebrated Saturday night in Luzerne County.

An inaugural Latin American business gala was held Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township. The event was held by the governor’s advisory commission on Latino affairs, bringing together leaders of business, government, non-profits, and communities. Together, they’re celebrating their success and forging stronger relationships to benefit Latinos across Pennsylvania.

“Trying to build a network within our community so we can help these small businesses know the resources that the governor and governor’s office have to offer,” Teresa Donate, chair of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs, said.

Those who attended the gala also enjoyed authentic Latin food, as well as cultural music and dance. Sunday, Eyewitness News is airing a special Hidden History program honoring Hispanic History Month.

The show will highlight people and programs that are making an impact in our communities. It airs Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on WBRE.