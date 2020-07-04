Celebrating Freedom

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – While many firework displays have been postponed or fired off illegally, the City of Hazleton got a sense of normalcy back with theirs.

“I think I counted 248 coming in. 249 may have showed up; we went through a lot these last few months. People sucked it up when I asked them to do it. This is a way to pay back to the community for all the hard work that they did,” said Mayor of Hazleton Jeff Cusat.

Pushing the boundaries of safe practices, Hazleton and visitors alike sighing a bit of relief as weather and possible restrictions allow them to enjoy being together.

“We’re here to see the fireworks. Honestly, it’s hanging out with family. It’s really awesome, it’s really awesome,” said Connor Betting of Hazle Township.

Some seeing more of a threat to health rather than a celebration.

“I’m freaked out about that. They’re not taking this seriously. I would love to see more… It’s the law,” said Lisa Campbell of Hazleton.

Many were just excited to see some kind of celebration.

“I think everybody really just needed a chance to get out and enjoy themselves for at least one night,” said Cusat.

From what we’ve seen there were many trying to social distance and masking up.

The view from here at City View Park to McAdoo and even parts of 81, taken a bit less for granted this year.