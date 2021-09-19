Celebrating culture at Pocono Latin Festival

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A celebration of culture got grooving Sunday in Monroe County.

The Pocono Latin Fest kicked off Sunday at noon in East Stroudsburg. Not only does the event let people experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of Latin America, but it also works to celebrate and promote awareness of the Latin community.

Rides and musical performances were ongoing throughout the day for people to enjoy. People were excited to share and express themselves through their culture.

“So basically when you are a Latin person, you love to express your culture and experience all your people out here. That we come in all colors and you get to hear your great music and just move to the rhythm,” Lynnda Tirado said.

Admission was free for the event that ran until 6 p.m. Sunday evening.