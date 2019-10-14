Celebrating Columbus Day in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tradition dating back more than a century is observed in Scranton as members of the Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County met to celebrate the day dedicated to the explorer.

“I like it when there are honest discussions of the balance of history. Columbus was a bold innovator in doing what he did. He made some mistakes, he did some things that he couldn’t possibly have seen the bad ramifications of,” Christopher Columbus Historical Presenter Kenn Anderson Sr. said.

Despite the controversy, the celebration of Columbus Day has a lot of historical significance that leads back to Scranton.

“Neil Trama Sr. was a councilman and a police captain who in the 1960’s felt that Columbus Day deserved recognition as a national federal holiday,” Charlie Spano, past President, Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County said.

The Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County wants to make sure history is preserved.

“I think it’s important to take a look at all aspects of history, not just to honor Columbus but to note the changes that he brought about,” Anderson Sr. said.

“Celebrate the courage and the daring of a handful of sailors who 527 years set out in some very small boats on a very big ocean,” Spano said.

For 111 years the association has met in front of the Christopher Columbus statue for a symbolic wreath-laying ceremony.

“I’m not aware of other places that have a celebration of Columbus as long as the Scranton celebration is,” Spano said.

After the ceremony, the members hop on a bus to New York City for the Columbus Day Parade.