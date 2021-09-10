Celebrating a century: Family surprises Hanover Township woman on 100th birthday

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman celebrated a milestone birthday today. To mark the occasion, her family organized a special surprise, in the very community where she’s lived for all of her 100 years.

Frances Zola lives by the phrase “age is just a number.”

On her 100th birthday Friday, Hanover Township Fire Department paid a surprise visit to Zola. Sharing in that surprise is her family who gave her flowers delivered by the fire chief.

“What my daughter and grandchildren did for me, it was a blessing and I appreciate everything,” said Zola.

The lifelong resident of the Hanover green section of Hanover Township is the youngest of eight children. She attended the former Buttonwood High School and worked in local dress factories.

“I had a good life. I had a good husband, that let me do a lot of crazy things,” stated Zola.

She was married 61 years to her late husband, Anthony Zola. They tied the knot before he left to serve in World War II.

“He did his bit. He survived. And he was in one major battle, the battle of Normandy and he made it home,” explained Zola.

Home is where she enjoys working outside, spending time with her family and even watching the news. She offers this advice for a long and happy life.

“Have a sense of humor, a great attitude, because that means a lot. If you don’t have an attitude, why, you may as well sit down in a corner somewhere,” said Zola.

Frances Zola and her family ended the day by going out for Japanese food in Wilkes-Barre.