Celebrating 60 years at the Mainland Steam Celebration

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Mainland Steam Celebration is commemorating 60 years since the final four railroads operated steam power in regular service.

Sunday, visitors were remembering the locomotive industry, and its importance to the region.

“Many of our past relatives, many years ago came here this way,” John McDermott of Nanticoke said.

“Being interested in railroading, this is the history that I’m interested in. And, I’m passing it along– hopefully. I know that when they come over to grandma and grandpa’s house, they like to look at the model trains, so now they get to see the real big ones,” Dennis Bazazian of Rockland County, New York said.

“It’s great to see, you know, all the kids walking around outside and looking at this stuff, and hey– you never know. Maybe they’ll get a little inspired and say, ‘hey, I remember when I went there’, and to an amusement park,” John Maggio of Pawling, New York said. “Any business that, you know, didn’t embrace its past is doomed for the future, we’ll it’s the same thing with people. You need to see your past to realize, OK, how do we move forward?”

The Steamtown Museum is open each day in October from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., free of charge. Each week showcases pieces of history of the trains on display, but no train rides are offered.