Celebrate Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Through the Years on Saturday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Join the WBRE 28 and WYOU 22 Eyewitness News Team as we celebrate the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade.

The parade has been postponed to September but we are marking the parade on what would be parade weekend with a celebration of parade memories.

Anchors Candice Kelly and Mark Hiller host the two-hour special featuring the parade through the years. Our team searched parade going back nearly three decades and found some wonderful memories. We hope our viewers will enjoy this trip down parade memory lane.

The Eyewitness News team also takes a look at the history of the parade in the Electric City and the preparations for the parade each year. Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash will celebrate Irish music with the local band “Donnybrook”. Haley Bianco and Chris Bohinski will also be cooking up something special in our PALive! Kitchen.

The Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade Celebration airs Saturday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m. on WBRE.