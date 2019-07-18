CDL Certification Program Added to SCCTC Curriculum

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Trucking companies in Susquehanna and Wyoming County have invested and teamed up with the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center to add a CDL Certification program to their curriculum.

The focus is to create a program close to home that allows drivers to work within their communities. Right now there is an immediate need for drivers.

The trucks that students will train on are all donated by the local trucking companies. The companies will offer graduating students jobs immediately upon their graduation.

Those jobs are expected to start at $70,000 a year with full benefits and 401K plans.

“These opportunities for family-sustaining wages will not just be here today, they will be here tomorrow. That’s what the school saw, and said let’s build this classroom, let’s build it here, let’s get local residents from Northeast Pennsylvania, give them that opportunity to get that training, and let’s put them to work,” said George Stark – Director of External Affairs Cabot Oil and Gas Classes are expected to start in September as more than 50 people have already signed up and expressed their interest in the program. You can visit www.scctc-school.org for more information on how to enroll in these classes.