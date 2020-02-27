CDC Confirms Possible First Instance of COVID-19 Community Transmission in California

(WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed a possible first case of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 in California.

The individual had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual. This would be the first known instance of person-to-person transmission in the general public in the United States. Previously known instances of person-to-person transmission in the United States include one instance in Chicago, Illinois, and one in San Benito County, California.

Both cases were after close, prolonged interaction with a family member who returned from Wuhan, China and had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus. As of Wednesday, including this case, California has had seven travel-related cases, one close contact case, and now one community transmission.

As with any virus, especially during the flu season, the Health Department reminds you
there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:
• Washing hands with soap and water.
• Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick are all ways to reduce the risk of
infection with a number of different viruses.
• Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with
respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

