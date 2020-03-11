CDC address Congress on Coronavirus

(WBRE/WYOU) — With the coronavirus now running throughout much of the U.S., members of Congress want answers so Americans can prepare themselves.

Tuesday they had their chance to hear from the CDC. The head of the Center for Disease Control met with members of the House appropriations subcommittee to help lawmakers better understand Covid-19.

Director Robert Redfield says for the average American, it’s pretty simple. Stay home and drink plenty of fluids. But for more serious cases, a new drug test is in the works. The primary focus has shifted from stopping the spread to slowing the spread.

“We’re going to know probably by April whether that drug works or not and that’s important because that’s a drug that can save lives, if it works,” said Redfield.

“I think the lack of testing that was done has hastened our move out of containment phase into mitigation,” Representative Katherine Clark, (D)- Massachusetts, said.

The CDC says nearly 5,000 people have been tested through public labs and are now working on a system to monitor the results.