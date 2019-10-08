CBD’s Popularity Is On The Rise

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY— CBD has exploded over the past few years as a way to deal with anxiety, your immune system, and pain management.

The Your CBD store in Montoursville has seen the effect of the popularity of CBD first hand. Justin Johnson, who manages the store, says that the reason people are drawn to CBD is the way it works with your body’s natural processes.

“It interacts with a series of receptors, head to toe, known as the endocannabinoid system,” Johnson explained.

The endocannabinoid system is part of what regulates the other systems in your body. While the CDC doesn’t recognize any part of the marijuana plant as medicine, CBD users say they’ve turned to CBD as an alternative to pain killers.

Johnson hopes that, as CBD’s popularity continues to grow, more people will be able to see its benefit.