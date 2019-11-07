Cause of Pocono Manor Resort and Spa fire listed as undetermined

(WBRE/WYOU) — State police fire investigators say they are still unable to determine the cause of the fire that devastated a century-old resort in the Poconos last week.

Wednesday, a fire marshal listed the cause of the blaze at Pocono Manor Resort as undetermined. Pocono Township Police say their investigation was obstructed by the amount of damage caused by wind.

The fire is believed to have started in the dining room. The hotel had video cameras, but the hard drives were damaged by fire and water. Investigators are trying to recover information from those drives.

The owners vow to rebuild the resort.