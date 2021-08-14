Cause of Minersville house fire still not determined

MINERSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators in Schuylkill County have yet to release their findings into a house fire that trapped a 12-year-old girl with autism.

The fire happened Friday afternoon on the 400 block of North Street. Two police officers and a firefighter were able to rescue the victim from a second floor bathroom.

She was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment of breathing in too much smoke. A state police fire marshal was back on the scene Saturday but, again, no word on a cause and no word on how the young victim is doing.

