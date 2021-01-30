Cause of house fire “electrical” in Luzerne County

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – People who called a Luzerne County house their home are staying elsewhere after a fire.

Flames broke out Friday night around 9:30 in West Hazleton.

The fire started on the first floor of the home along the 300 block of North 5th Street and spread quickly.

Everyone was evacuated while firefighters had to overcome frozen hydrant caps and use tank water to first douse the fire.

Crews battled the elements to confine the fire to the rear of the house.

West Hazleton Fire Department says the cause of the fire was electrical and that the house sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.