SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner says a 13-year-old boy died from smoke inhalation in a house fire in Scranton this week.

The body of Brandin Churmblo was found in the burned-out duplex on Wayne Avenue Thursday. Fire crews raced to the scene around 5 a.m. The teen’s mother and their next-door neighbors were able to get out of the burning structure unharmed.

The coroner says the manner of the teen’s death is pending the outcome of the fire investigation.