HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker, the man found dead inside a dumpster in Hazleton had taken his own life.

Police were initially called to the CVS on South Locust Street in Hazleton around 1:00 p.m. Monday for a report of a body found.

There was a heavy police presence in the area during the investigation.

Chief Schoonmaker described the incident as “unfortunate” and said the family has been notified. The man’s name was not released.