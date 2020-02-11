Caught on Camera: Video shows train derailing in Nesquehoning

NESQUEHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad workers continue to repair the railway in Carbon County.

A train derailed Sunday afternoon in Nesquehoning Township. The cars were empty, and no one was hurt but the freight train tore up the ground and bent the tracks.

Dozens of railroad employees are seen hard at work to get the tracks back in place Tuesday. They were able to get the down cars back up with the help from a bulldozer.

Video courtesy of Dan Davis.

The railroad crossing at Mermon Avenue will remain closed, until the line opens back up. The next steps for the railroad is to get a few test runs in.

The incident remains under investigation. The railroad has decline to comment.