(WBRE/WYOU) — A cattle drive in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday turned into a cattle chase.

Cattle were lined up and ready to walk the streets of the springs when the longhorn broke loose and ran into a building. It was up to a couple of cowboys to help catch the runaway animal.

They jumped into action on horseback, lassoing the longhorn and brining it to safety. They didn’t even flinch in the process.

All in a day’s work for them.