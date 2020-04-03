Cats perish in fire at animal shelter near Stroudsburg

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Ten cats are dead after a fire at Camp Papillon Animal Shelter broke out Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 3:00 AM. Fire crews battled the flames for hours.

One building was destroyed, but the fire company kept it from spreading to other buildings and harming other animals.

The shelter won’t be able to take in cats for the time being. They had about 35 animals before the fire.

The fire chief says he doesn’t suspect foul play. He followed that comment by saying the buildings are very old.