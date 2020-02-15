Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton opening homeless shelters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three shelters are opening their doors early Friday night due to the cold weather expected overnight.

The three shelters that will be opening early are Saint Anthony’s Haven, Mother Teresa’s Haven, and Divine Providence Shelter.

Saint Anthony’s, located at 409 Olive Street, Scranton. Their doors opened at 6:30 p.m.

Mother Teresa’s Haven is located at 141 Old Newport Street in Newport Township. Their doors opened at 4 p.m.

Divine Providence Shelter is located at 214 West Walnut Street, Hazleton. Doors opened at 5 p.m.