Catawissa man charged with possession of child pornography

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Catawissa man is facing child pornography possession charges after police say they found hundreds of pornographic images on his electronic devices this past summer.

According to police paperwork, Dallas Wehner is facing charges of child pornography possession and criminal use of a communication facility after police executed a search warrant on his residence on Deer Road.

During the execution of the search warrant, a computer was taken from the residence and it was later discovered that computer held 575 images and 19 videos, that according to the affidavit, “clearly depict child pornography.”

Police have issued a warrant for Wehner’s arrest.