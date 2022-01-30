Cat Adoption event held at Nay Aug Park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some people had a chance to meet a new, furry friend Sunday afternoon.

Saint Dogs and Cats of Nay Aug Zoo held a cat adoption event in Lackawanna County Sunday. Those with the organization say they have more animals this year than in years past. So they held this event to get cats adopted because they have so many.

And even though it was chilly at Nay Aug Park Sunday, several people turned out to meet a potential forever friend.

“Today we’ve seen quite a few yesterday we did get five applications and there was quite a few people even with the weather. And today I think we’ve had probably about 10 people through,” Sheri Sakosky of Saint Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo said.

The organization is open every Wednesday from 11 to 5.