Casting a line to help heal veterans at Patriots Cove 3rd annual fishing tournament

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Casting a line in an effort to help heal veterans.

Patriots Cove hosted its third annual “Fish for the Fallen” tournament Friday. Dozens of people came out to raise money for the non-profit which helps heal veterans through outdoor activities like hunting and fishing.

“The people that have served our country come out here and enjoy this, enjoy the elements and just have a great time and kind of forget about just the ins and outs of life and just really relax and have a great time,” John Pittenger of Tunkhannock said.

“People are starting to see how big of an impact we are having not only on the local community and local veterans and first responders, but nationally. We’re reaching all across this country,” Patriots Cove co-founder Jeff Swire said.

A combined eight veterans and first responders were remembered at the tournament. Their names etched in pavers will be the first in the cove’s Walk of Honor.

Anglers were divided among eight teams to remember those who lost their lives.