Casey shows support for Affordable Care Act

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Senator Bob Casey was in Scranton Friday morning to fight for the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. A lawsuit brought against the United States in 2016 for the ACA was back in court this week.

Those enrolled in Medicaid or Obamacare are worried if this lawsuit goes to the Supreme Court, they could lose their coverage. Senator Bob Casey held a discussion Friday morning. The topic? Medicaid and health care protections.

“If you think we’re in a fight, you’re right. We’re in a big, big fight,” Casey said.

On Tuesday, the fifth circuit court of appeals heard arguments in the case of Texas V. United States. Republican attorney generals and governors brought the lawsuit to Washington D.C. in 2016, challenging the Affordable Care Act.

“Rip away protection and Medicaid expansion and eliminate the Affordable Care Act and I don’t think a lot of people understand yet the consequences of this lawsuit being successful,” Casey said.

“We just need people in Washington to listen that this is affecting real-life people and real-life families,” Amy Zemek said.

Amy Zemek is holding her 16-year-old daughter’s hand who was born clinically dead. When Alexa was born, Amy’s private health insurance capped medical expenses at $1 million for life. Amy tells the panel she has exceeded that amount.

“Being threatened every day that I could lose her primary insurance because of a pre-existing condition for her is terrifying,” Zemek said.

“I would not be able to take him without Medicaid,” Marlee Stefanelli said.

Stefanelli’s 7-year-old son has Type 1 diabetes and sees a doctor regularly. She says out of pocket expenses with her private insurance drained her bank account.

“We would not be able to afford his care and afford our mortgage at the same time if we did not have Medicaid,” Stefanelli said.

Casey says the Trump administration proposed to cut Medicaid funding to one and a half trillion dollars over 10 years.

“That is the end of Medicaid as we know it,” Casey said.

Casey says benefits within the Affordable Care Act that could be in jeopardy are pre-existing conditions and children staying on their parents’ health insurance until 26 years old.

Senator Pat Toomey has been outspoken when it comes to health care, particularly Obamacare. On his website, Toomey says “it forced people to buy overpriced health plans they do not want, hiked taxes, and put important and personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians and bureaucrats instead of patients and their doctors.”