CASA lends a hand during Child Abuse Prevention Month

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For some children in the foster care system, everything is a question, but CASA can offer a constant companion.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate and the Susquehanna Valley’s branch includes Lycoming, Northumberland, Union and Snyder Counties.

Many children who are in need of CASA are victims of abuse and or neglect and the program helps to cut down the time children are in the court system by 7 to 8 months.

The volunteer spends time and works with the children in their case so that the youth are getting a more individualized perspective and take their findings to be presented in court to help decide what’s the best solution for the child.

People who wish to volunteer their time go through 30 hours of training before being assigned a case for a child or children in the court system.

Right now there are 29 volunteers enrolled in the program in the Susquehanna Valley.

