Cars vandalized with spray paint in Lycoming County

(WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly two dozen cars were damaged by vandals in Lycoming County.

Montoursville Police say the cars were spray-painted Monday night into Tuesday morning. About 21 cars were hit. The vandals targeted cars on several streets including Cherry, Mulberry, and Elm Streets. Cars in Loyalsock and Williamsport were also hit.

“Well right now we’re following up some leads. If anybody would have any home surveillance footage that would catch anything please notify us, let us look at it to see if it’s of any help or not,” Montoursville Police Department Chief Jeff Gyurina said.

If you have any information, please call the Montoursville Police Department.