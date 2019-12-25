Caring for the animals on Christmas

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many have off work for Christmas, some jobs require employees to work every day of the year.

That’s the case at local animal shelters. Some spent their Christmas morning at the SPCA of Luzerne County caring for those who don’t have their “furever” family.

No matter what day of the year, even Christmas, workers and volunteers have to take a break from their celebrations to care for the adorable animals inside. For many, the holiday season brings a break from work and a time for rest. But that’s not the case for workers at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

“So pretty much, it’s coming in in the morning. It’s cleaning all of the animals, making sure they are getting their medications, getting proper food, water, scooping their litter boxes or kennels and just making sure they’re set for the day,” operations manager Lindsay Varneke said.

There are more than 100 animals in the shelter this Christmas. Dogs, cats, even bunnies. They all need love and care, especially on Christmas Day.

“People don’t realize, they think we just close the shelter and that we don’t have to come in for the animals. We have to sacrifice our time with our family to come in and be with these guys. They are not just cute puppies and kittens that you pet all of the time. They actually have to be cared for. Medications, food, so on and so forth,” Varneke said.

This is something the SPCA wants people to keep in mind while considering adopting. Animals are a large commitment.

“A lot of people don’t realize it when they come in, they are just looking for a present for a friend, a daughter, whoever and they aren’t realizing they need to be committed to them for at least 15 years,” Varneke said.

Though the workers have to sacrifice some of their Christmas Day celebrations, they are happy to do it for the sweet faces.

“It’s just kind of something you just do. It’s second nature. It’s not anything that is out of the norm. You just come in like normal routine, whether it’s Christmas, Easter, whatever. It’s just something you do and you’re happy to do it,” Varneke said.

Twice a day workers come in on Christmas to ensure both the animals and workers have a good holiday. The SPCA of Luzerne County is always looking for volunteers to help care for the animals without their “furever” home.