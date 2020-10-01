CARES funding available to small businesses and nonprofits in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Small businesses and nonprofits in Luzerne County can now apply for funding through the CARES Act.

According to Luzerne County Manager David Pedri, $11 million in CARES funding has been allocated by Luzerne County to support small businesses and nonprofit organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

Luzerne County is partnering with Penn’s Northeast and Community First Fund.

The release clarifies that small businesses are defined as those with less than 15 full time employees and less than $500,000 in annual revenue.

“These are our neighbors. These businesses and non-profits are the heart of Luzerne County. They are the consistent supports of community efforts and the employers of so many of our citizens” said

Pedri. “If these businesses fail, the whole community will be impacted by their loss. Luzerne County will be here when this pandemic is over and these grants will make sure that our small businesses and non-profits will be here as well.”

To apply, visit the online application portal by clicking here. The portal will remain open until midnight on October 14.