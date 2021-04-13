Caregiver and boyfriend charged after police say they spent over $8,000 on patient’s card

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A caregiver and her boyfriend have been charged with theft after police say they spent over $8,000 on a patient’s debit/credit card without permission.

Police say 30-year-old Tiffany Shotwell didn’t show up for her shift as a caregiver and the patient told the employer they wanted to report theft by the aide.

According to the press release, the victim, who is confined to bed, gave Shotwell his cards to make purchases for him.

According to court papers, the victim told police that Shotwell then made unauthorized purchases for months on his debit/credit cards without his permission. He also said that Shotwell’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Shawn Cook accompanied Shotwell during her shift.

Police were given access to bank records of the unauthorized purchases which totaled $8,280.43. Large purchases were made at stores, including $537 from Build-A-Bear and $2,390.29 from King of Kings.

When brought in for questioning Shotwell told police she will pay him back, while Cook said “it may have been a mistake,” and that he was holding the cards.