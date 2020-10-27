Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County going virtual

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County (CTCLC) will be going virtual later this week as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a letter from the technology center, the CTCLC will be going fully virtual beginning Wednesday, October 28th. There will be no in-person instruction for students until further notice.

All students will be participating in education online only. There is no word on when or if students will return to in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos